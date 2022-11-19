Bank of Montreal Can Sells 41,964 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 558,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,964 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of Sysco worth $48,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 9.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 19.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 62.9% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 5.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus lifted their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sysco Price Performance

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYY opened at $85.06 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.01 and a 200-day moving average of $82.23.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

