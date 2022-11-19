Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 21,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 796,930 shares.The stock last traded at $97.49 and had previously closed at $98.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.31. The stock has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.086 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 30.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 346.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

