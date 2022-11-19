Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Experian (LON:EXPN)

Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,250 ($38.19) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXPN. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,827 ($33.22) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, November 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Experian from GBX 3,250 ($38.19) to GBX 3,200 ($37.60) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,095.40 ($36.37).

Shares of EXPN stock opened at GBX 2,889 ($33.95) on Thursday. Experian has a 52-week low of GBX 2,242 ($26.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,689 ($43.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.61 billion and a PE ratio of 2,751.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,722.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,670.11.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

