Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in Barings BDC by 13.1% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,321,000 after buying an additional 619,503 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 80.1% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,371,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,657 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,413,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 103,274 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 18.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,399,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 220,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 7,294.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 705,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 696,434 shares in the last quarter. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

NYSE BBDC opened at $8.99 on Friday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.51. The firm has a market cap of $978.38 million, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 331.03%.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

