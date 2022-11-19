Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Raised to $50.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.65.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $38.23 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.23.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,264,000 after acquiring an additional 58,201 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,201,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676,247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,326,000 after acquiring an additional 484,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,778,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

