Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Raised to $76.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 98.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BBWI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bath & Body Works to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.65.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $38.23 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a net margin of 12.48%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $265,201,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after buying an additional 6,676,247 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $94,163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 114.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,778,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,705,000 after buying an additional 2,012,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at about $36,823,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.