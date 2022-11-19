Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.33, but opened at $37.76. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bath & Body Works shares last traded at $39.15, with a volume of 98,936 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 192.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 286.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 9,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 56.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.23.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a net margin of 12.48%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

