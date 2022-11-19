Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) PT Lowered to $255.00 at Cowen

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen to $255.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $272.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $225.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.12 and a 200-day moving average of $243.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,980,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

