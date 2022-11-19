Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 155 ($1.82) to GBX 170 ($2.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

Begbies Traynor Group Price Performance

Shares of BEG opened at GBX 132.40 ($1.56) on Thursday. Begbies Traynor Group has a 12-month low of GBX 97 ($1.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 156 ($1.83). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 133.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 137.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The stock has a market cap of £204.21 million and a PE ratio of 1,415.00.

About Begbies Traynor Group

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.