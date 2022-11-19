Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,074,200 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the October 15th total of 3,287,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CLSA lowered shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Bendigo and Adelaide Bank alerts:

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Stock Performance

BXRBF opened at $6.47 on Friday. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business and Agribusiness, and Corporate segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

Recommended Stories

