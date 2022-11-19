Berenberg Bank Raises FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Price Target to €17.20

FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from €15.50 ($15.98) to €17.20 ($17.73) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FCBBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FinecoBank Banca Fineco from €19.00 ($19.59) to €16.70 ($17.22) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised FinecoBank Banca Fineco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

OTCMKTS FCBBF opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

