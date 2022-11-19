Berenberg Bank Trims Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Target Price to GBX 1,030

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,050 ($12.34) to GBX 1,030 ($12.10) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Grafton Group stock opened at GBX 787.50 ($9.25) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 972.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 710.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 782.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Grafton Group has a 12 month low of GBX 621.90 ($7.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,281 ($15.05).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 9.25 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 12,000 shares of Grafton Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 625 ($7.34) per share, with a total value of £75,000 ($88,131.61). In related news, insider Michael J. Roney acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 625 ($7.34) per share, for a total transaction of £75,000 ($88,131.61). Also, insider Gavin Slark sold 150,000 shares of Grafton Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 818 ($9.61), for a total transaction of £1,227,000 ($1,441,833.14).

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

