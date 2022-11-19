Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stake Lowered by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.5% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.00.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $398.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $410.79 and a 200-day moving average of $476.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.63 and a 12-month high of $783.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $680.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

