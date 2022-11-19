BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BIOL. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BIOLASE to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on BIOLASE to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.65. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.45.
BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.
