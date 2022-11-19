BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Receives $79.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.38.

BJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 1.8 %

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $72.69 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Insider Activity

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,614,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,297,000 after purchasing an additional 125,697 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,184,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,451,000 after acquiring an additional 67,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,581,000 after acquiring an additional 147,014 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,702,000 after acquiring an additional 774,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,428,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,788,000 after acquiring an additional 603,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

