BMO Capital Markets Cuts Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Price Target to C$5.00

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Plaza Retail REIT Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PAZRF opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $4.02.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

