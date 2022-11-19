Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Increased to C$61.24 by Analysts at Cowen

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cowen from C$41.15 to C$61.24 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Vertical Research upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$25.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$37.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$49.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$59.02.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$42.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.65. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$18.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.93.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

