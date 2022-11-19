Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Increased to C$61.24 by Analysts at Cowen

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2022

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BGet Rating) had its price target upped by Cowen from C$41.15 to C$61.24 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Vertical Research upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$25.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$37.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$49.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$59.02.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$42.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.65. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$18.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.93.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.