Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $214,000 Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Nucor were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033,911 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $142.03 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.10 and a 200-day moving average of $125.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.29%.

In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

