Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Lowers Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Celanese were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Celanese by 92.5% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 17,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Celanese by 258.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,447,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Celanese by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

CE stock opened at $101.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.41 and its 200 day moving average is $116.32. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $176.50.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CE. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.86.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

