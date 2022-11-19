Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Makes New $221,000 Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,947,238,000 after buying an additional 6,349,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,705,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,292 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,821,000 after purchasing an additional 550,853 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 902.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 453,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,134,000 after purchasing an additional 408,308 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 711,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,537,000 after purchasing an additional 333,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ED. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 3.0 %

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $93.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.50. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $102.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

