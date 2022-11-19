Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Takes $236,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $96.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.43. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $109.50.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

