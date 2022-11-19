Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.
Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Up 1.9 %
BDN stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.
Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.
