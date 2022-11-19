Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

BDN stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Institutional Trading of Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.