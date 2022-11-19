Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDNGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

BDN stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

