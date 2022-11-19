Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BRDG. TheStreet cut shares of Bridge Investment Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.40.

BRDG stock opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bridge Investment Group has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRDG. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,544,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,892,000 after acquiring an additional 316,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,471,000 after acquiring an additional 45,059 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,810,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,346,000 after acquiring an additional 44,118 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,367,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,890,000 after acquiring an additional 131,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 39.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 557,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 156,156 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

