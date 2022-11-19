Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 37,193 Shares

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 37,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.54 per share, with a total value of $206,049.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,583,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,933,930.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,688 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $113,577.12.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 28,789 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $150,278.58.

On Monday, November 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $559,000.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,976 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $65,636.48.

On Thursday, October 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,362 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $15,353.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 6,800 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 27,110 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $171,877.40.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,539 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $16,249.60.

On Monday, September 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,131 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $13,638.40.

Brightcove Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53. Brightcove Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BCOV shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brightcove

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,602,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,599,000 after acquiring an additional 298,822 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,279,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,262,000 after buying an additional 272,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,785,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,548,000 after buying an additional 80,659 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 2,445,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,406,000 after buying an additional 344,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,435,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,395,000 after buying an additional 230,456 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

