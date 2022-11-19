Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHFAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.
Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAL opened at $22.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average of $24.07. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $27.10.
About Brighthouse Financial
