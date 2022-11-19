Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance
Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $26.47.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
