Brokerages Set BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) PT at $5.85

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.85.

BB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $2,373,713.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,447,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,596,318.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $2,373,713.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,447,738 shares in the company, valued at $27,596,318.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 7,805 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $40,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,998.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 592,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,568,560. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackBerry Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BB. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in BlackBerry by 470.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.80 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackBerry

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Further Reading

