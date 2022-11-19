Brokerages Set Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target at $54.78

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.22.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ BHF opened at $53.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1,414.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 58.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 62.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.