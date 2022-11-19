Brokerages Set Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) PT at $18.50

Shares of Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLZNY. Barclays reduced their price objective on Clariant from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Clariant from CHF 23 to CHF 22 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clariant from CHF 18.50 to CHF 17 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Clariant Stock Performance

CLZNY stock opened at $16.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09. Clariant has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

Clariant Cuts Dividend

Clariant Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.3681 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th.

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

