Brokerages Set Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) PT at $18.50

Shares of Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLZNY. Barclays reduced their price objective on Clariant from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Clariant from CHF 23 to CHF 22 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clariant from CHF 18.50 to CHF 17 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
Clariant Stock Performance
CLZNY stock opened at $16.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09. Clariant has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.
Clariant Cuts Dividend
Clariant Company Profile
Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clariant (CLZNY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.