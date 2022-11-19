Brokerages Set Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) PT at $186.84

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.84.

Several research firms have recently commented on DBOEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €198.00 ($204.12) to €202.00 ($208.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($180.41) to €170.00 ($175.26) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse to €197.70 ($203.81) in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €200.00 ($206.19) to €210.00 ($216.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Shares of DBOEY stock opened at $17.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $18.44.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 17.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

