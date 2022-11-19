Brokerages Set JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Price Target at GBX 262.14

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 262.14 ($3.08).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 735 ($8.64) to GBX 630 ($7.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.23) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.17) to GBX 175 ($2.06) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.47) to GBX 180 ($2.12) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Shares of JD stock opened at GBX 119.60 ($1.41) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 107.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 117.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.17 billion and a PE ratio of 1,910.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a GBX 0.13 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

In other news, insider Andy Long purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £24,250 ($28,495.89).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

