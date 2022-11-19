Brokerages Set MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Target Price at $21.86

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEFGet Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.86.

MEGEF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James downgraded MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Desjardins increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of MEGEF stock opened at $14.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

