Brokerages Set Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) PT at $11.17

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

ORAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Orange from €11.50 ($11.86) to €10.00 ($10.31) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Orange from €10.00 ($10.31) to €10.50 ($10.82) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Institutional Trading of Orange

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORAN. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Orange by 162.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Orange by 33.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,262,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 318,756 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Orange by 23.5% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 806,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 153,709 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the third quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the third quarter worth about $581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Orange Stock Up 0.8 %

Orange Cuts Dividend

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. Orange has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

