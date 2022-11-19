Brokerages Set Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) PT at $607.83

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $607.83.

RTMVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Rightmove to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 608 ($7.14) to GBX 490 ($5.76) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rightmove from GBX 634 ($7.45) to GBX 497 ($5.84) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.05) to GBX 610 ($7.17) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Investec raised Rightmove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Rightmove Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of RTMVY stock opened at $12.97 on Monday. Rightmove has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50.

Rightmove Cuts Dividend

About Rightmove

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.0709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.32%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

