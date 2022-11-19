Brokers Issue Forecasts for Compugen Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Compugen in a report issued on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compugen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Compugen’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Get Compugen alerts:

CGEN has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Compugen from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Compugen from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Compugen Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compugen

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $1.02 on Thursday. Compugen has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $88.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEN. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 855.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,344,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,372,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,072,576 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,518,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,012,763 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 880,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,781,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after buying an additional 552,817 shares in the last quarter.

Compugen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.