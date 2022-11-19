Brokers Issue Forecasts for Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Glaessgen forecasts that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.33. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Harley-Davidson to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

HOG opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.33. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $48.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

In other Harley-Davidson news, President and CEO ZEITZ JOCHEN acquired 25,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.94 per share, with a total value of $1,002,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 508,870 shares in the company, valued at $19,815,397.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth about $49,865,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth approximately $26,684,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 7.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,855,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,368,000 after purchasing an additional 320,390 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth $9,758,000. Finally, H Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.4% in the first quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 12,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,440,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

