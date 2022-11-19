Brokers Offer Predictions for Silvergate Capital Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Silvergate Capital’s current full-year earnings is $4.56 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $77.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.45.

Shares of SI stock opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $788.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.71. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $24.45 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average of $74.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 2,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 270.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth $652,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 77.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.