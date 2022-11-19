Brokers Set Expectations for Planet Fitness, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNTGet Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Planet Fitness in a report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.23.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $74.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.21. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $97.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after buying an additional 1,852,867 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at about $78,692,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 355.5% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,837,000 after buying an additional 1,122,752 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at about $30,012,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,636,000 after buying an additional 476,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

