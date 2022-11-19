Brokers Set Expectations for SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEMKT:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SILV. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

NYSEMKT SILV opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $921.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a current ratio of 11.87.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILV. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 7,747,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,015,000 after buying an additional 315,462 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,423,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,520,000 after buying an additional 276,183 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,127,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,889,000 after buying an additional 128,613 shares during the period. Sun Valley Gold LLC raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 2,883,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,696,000 after buying an additional 1,291,251 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 285.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,915,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,087,000 after buying an additional 1,419,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

