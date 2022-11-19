Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 600 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 317.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRI. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 74,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 23,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DRI opened at $147.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.25 and its 200 day moving average is $126.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $155.25.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.10.

Insider Activity

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

