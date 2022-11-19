Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 515.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 40,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547,343 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 110,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 47,675 shares during the period. Finally, ESG Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. ESG Planning now owns 174,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $104.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

