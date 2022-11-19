Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 10,251 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 1,010.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,251 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after buying an additional 2,726,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,635,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,357,000 after buying an additional 2,332,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,521,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,024,000 after purchasing an additional 417,651 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,230,000 after buying an additional 2,919,199 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 14,255,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,531,000 after purchasing an additional 322,419 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUMN opened at $5.87 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at $645,094.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,570.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.14.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

