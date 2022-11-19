Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 343 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 114.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $110.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.42. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $178.22.

Several research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

In related news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

