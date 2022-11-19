Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Cuts Stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 280.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DNLI. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.17.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $30.00 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $48.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.54.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 8,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $264,189.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,901,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,428,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $77,519.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,802.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 8,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $264,189.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,901,608 shares in the company, valued at $57,428,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,309. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

