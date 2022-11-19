Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KD. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the second quarter valued at $50,044,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Kyndryl by 4,594.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,120,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,293 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its stake in Kyndryl by 162.4% during the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,420,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Kyndryl by 110.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,666,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the first quarter valued at $17,450,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kyndryl news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter acquired 109,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $1,055,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,943.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter bought 109,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,943.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Wyshner bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,586.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 152,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,442 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kyndryl Price Performance

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $10.17 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

About Kyndryl

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.