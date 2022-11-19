Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Grows Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $203,919,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,854,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,053,000 after buying an additional 7,947,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,001,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,643 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $47,578,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 20.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,352,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Argus raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.69.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.