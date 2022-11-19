Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $109,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

GILD stock opened at $83.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $84.14. The stock has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.70.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

