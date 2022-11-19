Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $41,000 Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 26.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.94.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO opened at $219.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.94 and a 200-day moving average of $197.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

