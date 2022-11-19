Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $51,000 Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 54.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE SPG opened at $117.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.80. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $170.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.77.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

