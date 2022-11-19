Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $57,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 43.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 30,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $838.27 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $848.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $757.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $694.51. The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total transaction of $3,818,283.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,598.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total value of $3,818,283.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,598.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,890 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $813.67.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

